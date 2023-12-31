Capital Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after acquiring an additional 940,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,358,000 after buying an additional 107,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $75.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

