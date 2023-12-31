Capital Planning LLC Buys 1,372 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $156.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average is $145.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

