Capital Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,904,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $143.64 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $144.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.50.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

