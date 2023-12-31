Capital Planning LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 257,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,852,000 after buying an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $170.40 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

