Capital Planning LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Planning LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $56.40 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

