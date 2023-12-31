Capital Planning LLC Has $7.16 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHV opened at $70.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

