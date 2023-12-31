Capital Planning LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.7% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $78.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

