Capital Planning LLC Sells 2,612 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after buying an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 166.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after buying an additional 925,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after buying an additional 553,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $20,218,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.