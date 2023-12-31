Capital Planning LLC Sells 495 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Capital Planning LLC lowered its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

