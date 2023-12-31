Capital Planning LLC Sells 741 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Capital Planning LLC trimmed its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.