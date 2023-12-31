Capital Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Capital Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC owned 0.11% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGXU. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,047,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,707,000 after acquiring an additional 293,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,084,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,534,000 after acquiring an additional 680,060 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,641,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,494 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,435,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after buying an additional 83,092 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after buying an additional 167,181 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.