CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,989,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 3,441,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 375.2 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Price Performance

Shares of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR), formerly known as Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit), is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002.

