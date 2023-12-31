Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,448 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,587. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $568.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

