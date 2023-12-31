Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,529 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,980,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,494 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,539 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.61. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.83 and a 52 week high of $149.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

