Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 149 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. AON makes up 2.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AON traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.02. The company had a trading volume of 773,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,517. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.05. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

