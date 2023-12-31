Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 26,884 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises 2.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

ACGL traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

