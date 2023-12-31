Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 130,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 12.3% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 170,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $209.71. 2,256,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

