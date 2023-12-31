Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 2.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amphenol by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 291.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $99.13. 1,340,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.79. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

