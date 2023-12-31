Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases 361 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $545.17. The company had a trading volume of 398,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $522.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.