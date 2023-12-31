Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 722 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEI. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

HEICO Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HEI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.87. 209,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.16.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

