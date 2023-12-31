Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 868 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 2.5% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 171,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,842,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $261.94. 634,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.46.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

View Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.