CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Short Interest Down 17.5% in December

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CareCloud news, Director Anne Busquet purchased 41,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $45,102.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,353.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq bought 149,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $145,185.72. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,651,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Busquet bought 41,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $45,102.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 184,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,353.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 452,679 shares of company stock valued at $570,138 in the last three months. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CareCloud stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 183,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,336. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CareCloud has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Featured Articles

