CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.16. 539,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

