Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.97. 164,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

