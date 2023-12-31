Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 242,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Casa Systems Stock Performance

CASA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 330,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,975. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.20). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 42.90% and a negative return on equity of 408.36%. The company had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casa Systems

About Casa Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,236,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 237.5% during the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 37.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 703,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

