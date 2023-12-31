Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 242,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Casa Systems Stock Performance
CASA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 330,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,975. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.20). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 42.90% and a negative return on equity of 408.36%. The company had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casa Systems
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
