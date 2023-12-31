Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,300 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $87,660.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $115,330.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $87,660.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,827 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 37.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 211,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,852. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.97. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

