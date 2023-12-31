Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Up 23.9% in December

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Catalyst Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLST traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.84. 3,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Catalyst Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.41 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

