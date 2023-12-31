Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.0% of Busey Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,300,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.75 and its 200-day moving average is $263.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

