Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

CDNS stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $272.37. 818,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,937. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

