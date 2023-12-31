Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 2,084 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.2% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,254 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $878.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,387. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $899.86. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $822.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,415 shares of company stock worth $8,012,021. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

