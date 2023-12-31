Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 279 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after buying an additional 1,033,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after buying an additional 2,000,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,047,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,175,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

