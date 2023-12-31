Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,499 shares of company stock worth $2,297,359. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.41.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DRI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.30. 772,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.03. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

