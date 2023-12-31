Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 70 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $828.69. The company had a trading volume of 153,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,175. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $789.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $747.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $534.01 and a 1-year high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $759.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.