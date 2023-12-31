Cavalier Investments LLC Boosts Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.89. The stock had a trading volume of 119,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,625. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.03 and a 200 day moving average of $351.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.