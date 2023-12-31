Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 209 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.50. The company had a trading volume of 554,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $120.73.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

