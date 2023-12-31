Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS CBOE traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $178.56. The company had a trading volume of 521,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average is $157.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

