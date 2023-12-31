Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AppFolio by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 34.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

AppFolio Stock Performance

AppFolio stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.24. 242,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,451. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.12 and a fifty-two week high of $211.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.76 and its 200-day moving average is $183.10.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

