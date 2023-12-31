Cavalier Investments LLC Has $14.48 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.9% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,662,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,251,292. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $260.34 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.64.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

