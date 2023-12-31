Cavalier Investments LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Embecta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Embecta by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Embecta by 62.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Embecta by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Embecta by 1.8% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMBC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of EMBC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 446,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,458. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.55 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. Embecta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.59%.

Embecta Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.