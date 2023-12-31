Cavalier Investments LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.54.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DECK traded down $7.09 on Friday, hitting $668.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $643.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.61. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $382.56 and a fifty-two week high of $723.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

