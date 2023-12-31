Cavalier Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 91.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Winmark during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Winmark by 28.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $641,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,012 shares in the company, valued at $20,654,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $641,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,012 shares in the company, valued at $20,654,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $266,884.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,635. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WINA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $417.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,417. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.03. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.77. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $233.21 and a 12-month high of $451.30.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.32 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 83.86%.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $10.20 dividend. This represents a $40.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

