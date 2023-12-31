Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Argus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $489.99. 461,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,116. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

