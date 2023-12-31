Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

ACLS stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.69. The company had a trading volume of 596,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.27. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

