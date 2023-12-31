CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 1,254,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 152.7 days.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.