CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEA Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEA Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEAD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 55,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,750. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. CEA Industries has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.16.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries ( NASDAQ:CEAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%.

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Featured Stories

