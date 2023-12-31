Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

PULS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.39. 687,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $49.60.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.