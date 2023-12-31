Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DIVB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,517 shares. The stock has a market cap of $272.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

