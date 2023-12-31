Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Target makes up about 0.2% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,094. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.55.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

