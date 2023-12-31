Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.2% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.70 on Friday, reaching $248.48. 100,891,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,727,080. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.41. The company has a market cap of $789.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

