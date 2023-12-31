Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.01. 6,135,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,993,850. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.